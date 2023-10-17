Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, hulu, huluween, preview, season 3, trailer

American Horror Stories: "Huluween" Event Teaser Offers New Nightmares

Set to infect our screens on October 26th, here's a look at a new teaser for Hulu's four-episode American Horror Stories "Huluween" event.

Earlier this week, we were able to finalize our official rundown of the upcoming four-episode "Huluween" event – with an official trailer for American Horror Stories punctuating a week that saw the rollout of key art posters for each of the episodes (of what we're assuming is a "Part One" of the third season) – "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ." If you're like us, then you've been appreciating how the spinoff from the long-running horror anthology series has defined itself as a series in its own right. And with this season's marketing vibing like it's more tied into the Halloween holiday season than usual, we're really excited to see what horrors the Hulu series has to offer. Thankfully, we have a new teaser from earlier today to pass along – one that offers a few more peeks at what's to come (so start watching through your fingers or with your peripheral vision now – we don't judge).

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the newest teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by a look at the official trailer, episode overviews, and corresponding official key art posters:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released earlier this month – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two. Following that, we have a look at the previously-released teaser "Ferocious":

