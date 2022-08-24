American Horror Stories S02E06 Cast Teaser: Judith Light & More

After what may have been our favorite episode of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories Installment 2 so far (S02E05 "Bloody Mary, directed by S.J. Main Muñoz and written by Angela L. Harvey), we're back with another look at a cast reveal teaser. This time around, the spotlight shifts to S02E06 "Facelift" (written by Manny Coto), so let's see who made the "cut" for this chapter of Hulu's horror anthology.

Here's your official confirmation that Judith Light, Rebecca Dayan, Britt Lower, Todd Waring, and Cornelia Guest will be joining you for this week's nightmare, check out the latest cast reveal teaser for Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2:

Do you have an appointment with us? Better get in line. Episode 6 of FX's American Horror Stories is streaming TOMORROW only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/exWEie9wQ6 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to last week's episode as "Bloody Mary" is summoned by the girls:

And speaking of the fall-returning American Horror Story, sources speaking with Deadline Hollywood last week, as well as updates from those reporting from the show's NYC filming locations, revealed that AHS veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone will be part of the 11th season's cast. In addition, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, and Joe Mantello have also joined the cast. "'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Networks head John Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.