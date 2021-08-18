American Horror Stories Season Finale: "Game Over" for Murder House?

While this week brings the season finale of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories, at least AHS fans have the satisfaction of knowing that there's a second season's worth of terror on the way. But will Murder House? We never thought we would have to ask that question but based on the preview for "Game Over" (directed by Liz Friedlander and written by Murphy & Falchuk), it looks like the infamous house (with some very familiar faces) might be going out in a blaze of glory.

Mercedes Mason as Michelle, Nicolas Bechtel as Rory, Noah Cyrus as Connie, Adam Hagenbuch as Dylan, Dylan McDermott as Dr. Ben Harmon, Jamie Brewer as Adelaide Langdon, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Paris Jackson as Maya, Valerie Loo as Nicole, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Selena Sloan as Erin, Tom Lenk as Tim the Agent, and Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant are confirmed to appear. Now here's a look at the promo trailer for this week's American Horror Stories season finale, "Game Over":

Last week, FX Networks announced some serious expansion to Murphy's "American" franchise with limited series American Sports Story and American Love Story. In addition, Studio 54: American Crime Story is the subject of the award-winning anthology series' fourth season- now here's a look:

"American Sports Story": The anthology series will focus on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through today's lens and from multiple perspectives. Written by Stu Zicherman (The Americans), the first season is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc from The Boston Globe and Wondery. Charting the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, the limited series explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture. Zicherman executive produces with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Brad Falchuk. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery (Dr. Death) will also executive produce alongside The Boston Globe's Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello.

"American Love Story": The anthology series is set to focus on sweeping true love stories that captured the world's attention, with the first focus being on the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel-gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts. Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson, Simpson, and Woodall will executive produce.

"Studio 54: American Crime Story": The fourth installment focuses on Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who in 1977 turned their Midtown Manhattan disco into an international mecca of nightlife for the rich and famous and commoners alike — renowned for its lavish parties, music, sex, and open drug use. With Rubell and Schrager's meteoric rise came their epic fall less than three years later when the impresarios were convicted of tax fraud.

