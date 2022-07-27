American Horror Stories Unleashes S02E02 "Aura" Cast Video

Welcome back to our weekly preview run for Installment 2 of FX, Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories. And just when you think the season was going to take its time before connecting with the franchise series, S01E01 made sure folks knew that they were watching a "Coven" backstory in play. With a new episode set to drop on Thursday, we're learning who the next cast/potential victim will be. In the video you're about to see below, we've learned that S02E02 "Aura" will star Max Greenfield, Gabourey Sidibe ("Coven" rules!), Joel Swetow, Lily Rohren, and Vince Yap. And make sure to keep your radar focused for a preview that should be dropping soon.

American Horror Stories Installment 2's initial casting announcement revealed that the first three episodes would star Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Judith Light, Derek Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony Del La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, and Quvenzhané Wallis (with more episode casting news as it gets closer to the episode). Now here's a look at the official cast rundown for S02E02 "Aura" (directed by Max Winkler and written by Manny Coto), where a married couple is terrorized by a cryptic visitor after moving into their new home:

And here's a look back at a clip from the season-opener, "Dollhouse." In the following scene, Mr. Van Wirt (Denis O'Hare) exposes his son Otis (Houston Towe) to how he brings about his idea of "perfection":

Now here's a look at the official trailer for American Horror Stories Installment 2, now haunting our screens with the S02E01:

And here's a look back at the previously-released cast announcement teaser released ahead of the trailer:

With filming set for NYC, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images show a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look so make sure to check them out here.

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed back in March. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.