American Horror Story: Delicate Goes BTS of Kim Kardashian Makeover

Kim Kardashian takes us behind the scenes to show us how she transformed for the latest American Horror Story: Delicate teaser.

Yesterday brought us a new key art poster for the second part of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate that found Roberts' Anna not exactly being given the chance to get some bed rest and prop up her feet. But in the following featurette for the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season, the spotlight shifts to Kardashian as we get a behind-the-scenes look at how she was transformed for the latest teaser for the horror anthology's return.

And here's a look back at the teaser that was posted by Kardashian last month, not long after the return date was announced:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? Here's a look back at Roberts' post, signaling that the end was near – for filming, that is. We can't even pretend to predict where we think the rest of the season is heading:

Stephen King is also anxiously awaiting what happens next. Here's a look at the bestselling author's tweet from back in November 2023:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

