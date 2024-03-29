Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, fx networks, preview, Season 12, trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two: Evil's Ready to Deliver

Evil's ready to deliver in FX's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two teaser.

Article Summary American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two ramps up with a chilling new teaser.

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne star in the FX horror anthology.

Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes details and cast interaction.

Stephen King tweets anticipation for AHS: Delicate's next chapter.

With less than a week to go until Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate returns for Part Two, now seems as good of a time as any for a new teaser. But unlike some of the more recent ones for the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season, this one really ramps up the horror/pregnancy aspect as Anna (Roberts) prepares to give birth – with a lot of not-so-nice folks paying awfully close attention to what goes down.

Here's a look at the latest teaser that was released earlier today – followed by Kardashian taking us behind the scenes of the season and offering some insights into how filming went:

From what filming is like to how she decompresses at the end of the day, Kardashian offers a look into her AHS filming life. "I always tell [Emma], 'I couldn't have done this without you,' and I learned so much from her. Michaela [Jaé Rodriguez] is amazing; she's just been such a delight and always bringing the good vibes. Cara [Delevingne] brings the fun. She's such a great actress; she's so much fun to watch." Here's a look at what Kardashian had to share and what it was like filming one of the recent teasers – followed by a look at what else we know about FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? Stephen King is also anxiously awaiting what happens next. Here's a look at the bestselling author's tweet from back in November 2023 regarding needing to know where all of this is heading:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

