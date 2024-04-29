Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: emily blunt, ryan gosling, The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Colt & Judy's Relationship

Universal has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for The Fall Guy, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt talking about their character's dynamics.

Article Summary Universal drops behind-the-scenes featurette for The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt discuss their on-screen romance.

Featurette shines light on making movies within a movie.

The Fall Guy seeks to captivate audiences starved for blockbusters.

The Fall Guy comes out this week, but Universal is continuing the marketing blitz for this film. They really want it to hit, and there is the possibility that it will. The last big blockbuster with wide audience appeal was probably Godzilla x Kong , which was released over a month ago, so a segment of the population has been starving for a new movie, and this movie is here to fill that need. It's fun that they are releasing a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff instead of many clips or TV spots. It's a fun way to market a film without giving a lot away. This movie is also about making movies, so focusing on featurettes makes sense. We have another one today, and this one spotlights the romance between our leads, Colt (Ryan Gosling) and Judy (Emily Blunt). We hear from the two stars a bit about their previous dynamic and where both are when they reunite on set.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!