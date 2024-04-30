Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kitty pryde, newlitg
No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in the Daily LITG, 30th of April 2024
No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.
No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde? Fall Of X/From The Ashes Spoilers?
- The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy
- A New Ultimate Member Of The Ultimates (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Remembering Madge Sinclair & Her Impact on The Franchise
- Everything You Knew About Bea Was Wrong. Again (Nightwing Spoilers)
- X-Men #34 Preview: Krakoa's Last Stand? Grab Tissues
- Jerry Seinfeld Joins "Comics Aging Badly" Club; Elon Musk Approves
- The Future Of The Ultimates Universe in Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- House Of Brainiac, Amanda Waller And Council Of Light Spoilers
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Fans Additional Finale "Homework"
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Capcom's Final Fight #1 Launches in Udon's July 2024 Solicits
- Yen Audio to Produce Two Audiobooks from Fan Favourite Series
- Happyland: Ablaze Launches Shingo Honda Horror Manga This Summer
- Yor: The Hunter From The Future in Antarctic Press' July 2024 Solicits
- The Return Of Lobo's 4th Grade Teacher Miss Tribb (Superman Spoilers)
- Truth Or Dare Brings Saw To Archie Comics' July 2024 Solicits
- Man Goat & The Bunnyman Launches in Zenescope's July 2024 Solicits
LITG one year ago, the Biggest Change Batman #900 will make going forward
- The Biggest Change Batman #900 Will Make Going Forward (Spoilers)
- "Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Terry Pratchett, Season 3 Story Source
- Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers)
- "Always Sunny S16: The Gang Breaks Bad with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul
- Rick and Morty Facing Justin Roiland Problem at Annecy Festival?
- "Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Looking at ""Nemesis"" Differently & More
- Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Dirty Harry Premium Statue
- Doctor Who: BBC ""Network Error"" Brings New 60th-Anniversary Teaser
- Pokemon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies
- What Do You Call A Hellfire Gala Without Emma Frost? #XSpoilers
- Crime-Fighting Detective #19 and the Power of L.B. Cole, at Auction
- The Origin of Owl Girl in Crackajack Funnies #32
- Comics' First Marvel Man in Dell's Popular Comics, Up for Auction
- Black Hood #17, An Archie Comic With Bondage From 1946
- Spawn Appears On Last Page Of Killadelphia #30 – But Where Is #31?
- Barbaric: Queen of Swords #1 To Top 100,000 Orders? Massive Preview
- The Biggest Change Batman #900 Will Make Going Forward (Spoilers)
- Steel Sterling is the Man of Steel in Zip Comics #2, at Auction
- PrintWatch: Millarworld, 7 Years In Darkness, Indigo Children, Flash
- What If Captain America Was A Horror Story? Tuned's Last Few Hours…
- Michael Keaton's Batman From DC in The Daily LITG, 29th April 2023
LITG two years ago: A Stargirl & The JSA
- Stargirl & the Return of The Justice Society Of America to DC Comics
- Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?
- Comic Book Industry Legend Neal Adams Died, Aged 80
- Marvel Comics, Getting Later And Later And Later
- Frank Miller Presents Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio & Danilo Beyruth
- Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
- Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash Armageddon
- Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes
- Olivier Coipel Blood Stained Teeth Exclusives at Lake Como Comic Con
- Legends of Tomorrow: Keto Shimizu Confirms Cancellation
- Republic Of Ireland Without DC Universe Infinite App For Foreseeable
- OverDrive Golden Week Sale Offers 20,000 Manga and Novel Ebooks
- PrintWatch: Knights Of X, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider & White Knight
- Marvel Comics, Getting Later And Later And Later
- Frank Miller Presents To Be Financed By Spice DAO NFT Investment
- Grim #1 Is Boom's Biggest Creator-Owned Launch Of 2022
- New Comic Daughters Of Albion Takes Back The Name
- Keezy Young's New YA Graphic Novel Hello Sunshine, For 2025
- Is There A Green Hood Coming In The Daily LITG, 29th April 2022
LITG three years ago, From Manifold to Morrison
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
- Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Share Some SVU News, Go Blue Steel
- Transformers Shattered Glass Megatron Saves the Day With Hasbro
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hornsby Had Us Until "Talking Cat"
- Funko Reveals New Parks and Recreation Pops Including Ben Wyatt
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
- First Look at New Marvel Heroes Reborn Series Young Squadron
- First Look at Marvel's New Reptil Series Launching in May
- Ms. Marvel Kids OGN by Nadia Shammas, Nabi H. Ali Coming in September
- Susie Yi Auctions Latest Graphic Novel, Paper Girl, To Roaring Brook
- PrintWatch: Ultramega, Chasing The Dragon and Laila Starr
- Mark Millar To Leave Scotland For Surrey? Seems So…
- Michael Ralph's Fishing And Basketball IQ – Two New YA Graphic Novels
- Kiersten White's First Adult Novel, Hide, To Be A Graphic Novel Too
- Diamond Comics Sales Reps Now Working For Penguin Random House
- Will Something Is Killing The Children #16 Hit 100,000 Copies?
- Lia Nelson, The New Authority's Lightray From DC Comics
- Demon Slayer Vol. 1 Digital Manga is Free to Celebrate Movie Release
- Jay Sandlin & Fabrizio Cosentino's Djinn Hunter #1 From Black Box
- The Once And Future Fate of Boris Johnson (#18 Spoiler)
- Never Never #1 Launches From Heavy Metal in July 2021 Solicits
- The Feathers Of Mystique – The Daily LITG, 29th April 2021
LITG four years ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
- Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
- Back to the Future II DeLorean Levitates with Kids Logic
- Free Comic Book Day 2020 in the Fall – and Diamond Doing Back Issues?
- RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
- Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Masked Singer Season 3 Final Face-Offs Proved Quite Appealing
- Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in March 2020
LITG five years ago, Michael Davis did not die
- Michael Davis is Not Dead, He is Alive and Well – But Hacked
- Michael Davis, Founder of Milestone and Co-Creator of Static Shock, Has Died
- 'Game of Thrones' "The Long Night": Good, But Robbed of Climax [Review]
- The Future Of The Spider-Man Books Into 2020, Teased on Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis #9 Will Show Us What Happened to Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Batgirl and Harley Quinn
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics
- Comic book index editor, Laura Ward
- Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics
