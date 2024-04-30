Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in the Daily LITG, 30th of April 2024

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Read about Kitty Pryde's exit from the X-Men and potential Fall Of X spoilers.
  • Find the latest on The Walking Dead controversy and new Ultimate member reveals.
  • Delve into Batman #900's big changes and remember Madge Sinclair's Star Trek impact.
  • Get the scoop on comic book launches, including Capcom's Final Fight and Archie's Truth Or Dare.

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde? Fall Of X/From The Ashes Spoilers?

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

  1. No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde? Fall Of X/From The Ashes Spoilers?
  2. The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy 
  3. A New Ultimate Member Of The Ultimates (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  4. Star Trek: Remembering Madge Sinclair & Her Impact on The Franchise
  5. Everything You Knew About Bea Was Wrong. Again (Nightwing Spoilers)
  6. X-Men #34 Preview: Krakoa's Last Stand? Grab Tissues
  7. Jerry Seinfeld Joins "Comics Aging Badly" Club; Elon Musk Approves
  8. The Future Of The Ultimates Universe in Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  9. House Of Brainiac, Amanda Waller And Council Of Light Spoilers
  10. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Fans Additional Finale "Homework"

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, the Biggest Change Batman #900 will make going forward

Page One From Batman #900 - Will This Change Batman Forever?

  1. The Biggest Change Batman #900 Will Make Going Forward (Spoilers)
  2. "Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Terry Pratchett, Season 3 Story Source
  3. Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers)
  4. "Always Sunny S16: The Gang Breaks Bad with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul
  5. Rick and Morty Facing Justin Roiland Problem at Annecy Festival?
  6. "Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Looking at ""Nemesis"" Differently & More
  7. Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Dirty Harry Premium Statue
  8. Doctor Who: BBC ""Network Error"" Brings New 60th-Anniversary Teaser
  9. Pokemon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies
  10. What Do You Call A Hellfire Gala Without Emma Frost? #XSpoilers
  11. Crime-Fighting Detective #19 and the Power of L.B. Cole, at Auction
  12. The Origin of Owl Girl in Crackajack Funnies #32
  13. Comics' First Marvel Man in Dell's Popular Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Black Hood #17, An Archie Comic With Bondage From 1946
  15. Spawn Appears On Last Page Of Killadelphia #30 – But Where Is #31?
  16. Barbaric: Queen of Swords #1 To Top 100,000 Orders? Massive Preview
  17. The Biggest Change Batman #900 Will Make Going Forward (Spoilers)
  18. Steel Sterling is the Man of Steel in Zip Comics #2, at Auction
  19. PrintWatch: Millarworld, 7 Years In Darkness, Indigo Children, Flash
  20. What If Captain America Was A Horror Story? Tuned's Last Few Hours…
  21. Michael Keaton's Batman From DC in The Daily LITG, 29th April 2023

LITG two years ago: A Stargirl & The JSA

The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
Stargirl And The JSA in The Daily LITG, 30th April 2022
  1. Stargirl & the Return of The Justice Society Of America to DC Comics
  2. Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?
  3. Comic Book Industry Legend Neal Adams Died, Aged 80
  4. Marvel Comics, Getting Later And Later And Later
  5. Frank Miller Presents Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio & Danilo Beyruth
  6. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
  7. Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash Armageddon
  8. Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes
  9. Olivier Coipel Blood Stained Teeth Exclusives at Lake Como Comic Con
  10. Legends of Tomorrow: Keto Shimizu Confirms Cancellation
  11. Republic Of Ireland Without DC Universe Infinite App For Foreseeable
  12. OverDrive Golden Week Sale Offers 20,000 Manga and Novel Ebooks
  13. PrintWatch: Knights Of X, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider & White Knight
  14. Marvel Comics, Getting Later And Later And Later
  15. Frank Miller Presents To Be Financed By Spice DAO NFT Investment
  16. Grim #1 Is Boom's Biggest Creator-Owned Launch Of 2022
  17. New Comic Daughters Of Albion Takes Back The Name
  18. Keezy Young's New YA Graphic Novel Hello Sunshine, For 2025
  19. Is There A Green Hood Coming In The Daily LITG, 29th April 2022

LITG three years ago, From Manifold to Morrison

Hellfire Gala
Manifold Reasons To Read The Daily LITG, 30th April 2021

  1. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  2. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  3. Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
  4. Can You Really Google Boris Johnson's Mobile Phone Number?
  5. Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
  6. Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Share Some SVU News, Go Blue Steel
  7. Transformers Shattered Glass Megatron Saves the Day With Hasbro
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hornsby Had Us Until "Talking Cat"
  9. Funko Reveals New Parks and Recreation Pops Including Ben Wyatt
  10. Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
  11. First Look at New Marvel Heroes Reborn Series Young Squadron
  12. First Look at Marvel's New Reptil Series Launching in May
  13. Ms. Marvel Kids OGN by Nadia Shammas, Nabi H. Ali Coming in September
  14. Susie Yi Auctions Latest Graphic Novel, Paper Girl, To Roaring Brook
  15. PrintWatch: Ultramega, Chasing The Dragon and Laila Starr
  16. Mark Millar To Leave Scotland For Surrey? Seems So…
  17. Michael Ralph's Fishing And Basketball IQ – Two New YA Graphic Novels
  18. Kiersten White's First Adult Novel, Hide, To Be A Graphic Novel Too
  19. Diamond Comics Sales Reps Now Working For Penguin Random House
  20. Will Something Is Killing The Children #16 Hit 100,000 Copies?
  21. Lia Nelson, The New Authority's Lightray From DC Comics
  22. Demon Slayer Vol. 1 Digital Manga is Free to Celebrate Movie Release
  23. Jay Sandlin & Fabrizio Cosentino's Djinn Hunter #1 From Black Box
  24. The Once And Future Fate of Boris Johnson (#18 Spoiler)
  25. Never Never #1 Launches From Heavy Metal in July 2021 Solicits
  26. The Feathers Of Mystique – The Daily LITG, 29th April 2021

LITG four years ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.

  1. How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
  2. My Hero Academia Yaoyorozu Gets Her Own Statue from Bellfine
  3. Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
  4. Back to the Future II DeLorean Levitates with Kids Logic
  5. Free Comic Book Day 2020 in the Fall – and Diamond Doing Back Issues?
  6. RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
  7. Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. The Masked Singer Season 3 Final Face-Offs Proved Quite Appealing
  10. Top 500 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels in March 2020

LITG five years ago, Michael Davis did not die

  1. Michael Davis is Not Dead, He is Alive and Well – But Hacked
  2. Michael Davis, Founder of Milestone and Co-Creator of Static Shock, Has Died
  3. 'Game of Thrones' "The Long Night": Good, But Robbed of Climax [Review]
  4. The Future Of The Spider-Man Books Into 2020, Teased on Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  5. Heroes In Crisis #9 Will Show Us What Happened to Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Batgirl and Harley Quinn

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics
  • Comic book index editor, Laura Ward
  • Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


X-Men X-Men X-Men X-Men X-Men

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.