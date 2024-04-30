Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kitty pryde, newlitg

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in the Daily LITG, 30th of April 2024

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Read about Kitty Pryde's exit from the X-Men and potential Fall Of X spoilers.

Find the latest on The Walking Dead controversy and new Ultimate member reveals.

Delve into Batman #900's big changes and remember Madge Sinclair's Star Trek impact.

Get the scoop on comic book launches, including Capcom's Final Fight and Archie's Truth Or Dare.

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, the Biggest Change Batman #900 will make going forward

LITG two years ago: A Stargirl & The JSA

LITG three years ago, From Manifold to Morrison

LITG four years ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.

LITG five years ago, Michael Davis did not die

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics

publisher of About Comics Comic book index editor, Laura Ward

Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics

