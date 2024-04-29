Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Lidia Sobieski, tekken

Tekken 8 Reveals Lidia Sobieski As Next DLC Character

Bandai Namco has revealed more details of what's coming to Tekken 8 in Season 1, as Lidia Sobieski is the second DLC character.

Bandai Namco revealed more details about Season 1 for Tekken 8 at Evo Japan, as Lidia Sobieski was highlighted as the second DLC character on the way. A lot of the promotion they had for this weekend focused on the Tekken World Tour, as they continue to do their own line of esports events with major tournaments happening at several conventions during the calendar year. They did tease a little bit of content on the way to the game that will make things more interesting and give you practice options as well. But the biggest reveal came in the form of Lidia, one of the newest members of the franchise as she was introduced in Tekken 7, making her return to the series this Spring with what sounds like her own storyline and other additions. We have more details below as the team also revealed a brief roadmap for what to expect.

Tekken 8 – Season 1

Starting this spring, battle adjustments will be made as the development team continues to work on improving the balance of the game as well as the player experience. This summer, the first free updates will be out, including the release of a new stage, the Seaside Resort, and introducing the Photo Mode. In Autumn, a brand-new story, involving Eddy Gordo, will come for free to Tekken 8. Additional modes, such as Ghost vs. Ghost or Online Practice are planned to be added at a later date.

Hot on the heels of EVO Japan, the Tekken World Tour continues with players across the globe competing to earn points and earn their place at the Tekken World Tour Finals to vie for the title King of Iron Fist. For more information on tour partners, event dates, locations, and signups, please visit TekkenWorldTour.com, and spread the word on social media with #TWT2024.

