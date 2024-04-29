Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery, Rogueside

Cozy Sequel Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery Announced

Prepare to take your rocket ship and blast off to parts unknown for some cozy hidden object searches in Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside has announced a proper sequel to their cozy puzzle title, as Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery was revealed. Much like the first game, this is a hidden object title as you try to locate them in hand-drawn landscapes. Only this time, you'll do it across time and space in weird worlds and among the cosmos. You can check out the latest trailer here, as well as more info below, as the game will arrive sometime this year for PC, mobile, and all three major consoles.

Hidden Through Time 2 : Discovery

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is a cozy hidden object game that have you searching for hidden objects in hand-drawn, interactive landscapes. Ignite your imagination, unleash your inner artist with the editor, and share your masterpieces with the world! Dive into three captivating eras: Victorian elegance, Noir mystery, and Sci-fi wonder. Test your keen eye and unravel the mysteries hidden within each intricate scene. Can you uncover every secret the past (and future) holds? Unleash your creativity with the map editor! Craft your own worlds filled with wonders and surprises. Select assets from different eras, populate your creation with characters, and watch your imagination come to life.

Relaxing Gameplay: A relaxing and cozy experience is ensured as the game doesn't feature timers or similar mechanics to put pressure on the player. They're able to enjoy the game at their own speed.

A relaxing and cozy experience is ensured as the game doesn't feature timers or similar mechanics to put pressure on the player. They're able to enjoy the game at their own speed. Map Editor: Players have access to assets from all three eras (Noir, Victorian, and Sci-Fi), giving them the ability to bring their imagination to life in the Map Editor, where creations can be shared with the community.

Players have access to assets from all three eras (Noir, Victorian, and Sci-Fi), giving them the ability to bring their imagination to life in the Map Editor, where creations can be shared with the community. Reality Shift: As seen in the previous game, Hidden Through Time 2 : Myths & Magic, the Reality Shift feature makes a return. This allows players to explore a whole host of new objects as they can shift between time and season, giving more depth to each map, enabling more space for storytelling within one map.

