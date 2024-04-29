Posted in: Preview, Sports, streaming, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 5, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S05E09: The Sandman Has "Unique" Resume (VIDEO)

Check out this sneak preview of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S05E09: "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon."

When Vice TV's 10-episode fifth season of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns this Tuesday night, we're going to be getting an episode that we've been especially looking forward to since the season's lineup was first announced. This time around, the spotlight shines on The Sandman in "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon." Last week, we had a chance to check out the trailer for the episode – one that shows how ECW's epitome of brutality and violence came to be, his commitment to his character, and why the character has endured for so long. In addition, we're going to learn more about The Sandman's backstory – when he was known as James Fullington – and what he did to make ends meet. In the following clip, you might be surprised to learn the job that The Sandman held down for nearly a year (and how he got it) – but just wait until you hear why he got fired…

Check out the clip for this Tuesday's episode below – followed by what else we know about this week's spotlight:

The Sandman had a few different gigs before breaking into the wrestling business; some as ordinary as that of a carpenter or a roofer, and a few others that weren't quite as… typical… "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon" premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/t5XJ4x0NvZ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official promo trailer for "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon" that was released last week – followed by a reminder of how The Sandman earned the title of being an "Extreme Icon":

NEXT WEEK 🚬 In the 90s, the demands of the rabid ECW fan base led to dangerous escalations of violence and controversy. No one embodied this spirit of brutality and lawlessness quite like The Sandman. "Enter Sandman: Legacy of a Hardcore Icon" premieres Tues at 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/OsPNnvrSUe — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to a moment between Sabu and The Sandman during their Tables & Ladders Match at ECW November to Remember 1997:

Here's a look back at the announcement from earlier this year, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returning on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 pm ET:

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!