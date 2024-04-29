Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports FC, eChampions League

EA Sports FC Announces Plans For eChampions League Finals

EA Sports FC will launch its own championship games for its esports pro league, which they are dubbing the eChampions League.

Article Summary EA Sports FC unveils the eChampions League Finals set for May 29 at Magazine London.

Pre-sale tickets for the esports event are available now, general admission starts May 3.

Top FC Pro players compete for a $280,000 prize pool in the eChampions League.

Live streams available on EA SPORTS FC Twitch and UEFA channels for all matches.

Electronic Arts confirmed plans this week for the EA Sports FC championship coming to their esports pro league, which they are calling the eChampions League Finals. The top competitors in the circuit will play a month of games against each other for placement, culminating in a Grand Final at the iconic Magazine London on May 29 for a live crowd and to be broadcast live on streaming platforms. Pre-sale tickets went live today and will be available until May 2, 10:00 PM BST. General admission will be sold at £15 for adults and £10 for fans 16 and under for a limited time before going public on May 3.

EA Sports FC – eChampions League Finals

FC Pro's top players representing prestigious European football clubs have been battling it out during FC Pro Leagues to secure their spot in the coveted eChampions League. Throughout the month of May, over 40 hopefuls will play their way through the Group stage (May 11-12) and Knockout stage (May 18-19) with the top eight players advancing to the eChampions League Finals (May 29). All eChampions League action will be broadcast live with Group stage, Knockout stage, and Finals available to stream on EA Sports FC Twitch and UEFA social channels as well as broadcasts from UEFA Champions League media partners around the world.

Following the recent success of FC Pro Leagues, the 2024 eChampions League Finals are primed to be the biggest yet featuring the top eight players who advanced through the Group and Knockout stages. Fans will have a chance to cheer on their favourite players live from the audience as they look to earn the title of 2024 eChampions League champion and take home their share of the USD $280,000 total prize pool. In addition to top-notch eChampions League action, Magazine London will feature an immersive fan activation zone for in-person attendees. Kickoff begins at 4:00 PM BST on May 29.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!