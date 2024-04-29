Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alvios Games, Vellum

Vellum Releases The Endless Saga Update Today

Vellum has a new update out this week while the game is still sitting in Early Access, as you can now play The Endless Saga.

Indie game developer and publisher Alvios Games has released a new update for Vellum in Early Access, as players can now play The Endless Saga Update. This all-new addition to the game brings in the first chapter to the game's storyline, as they are now embarking on the content that you'll play as part of the official campaign. You'll also see a new addition in the form of Endless Mode, in which players can play for Prestige in the co-op action roguelike title. Players will also see a number of improvements to the game as they are still developing it for the final 1.0 release somewhere down the line. We have more details about all of this for you below as the content is officially live.

Vellum – Chapter I: The Endless Saga

Coming off the heels of the Duels & Demise Interlude Update, Chapter I: The Endless Saga marks Vellum's first major update since launch, featuring the heavily requested Endless Mode as its centerpiece. Once a boss is defeated, players who have authored the perfect build are now able to Continue the Saga until their ink runs dry. The Endless Saga also introduces the ability to Prestige through the new Ascendance System, allowing players to reset their Ink Level, Binding Attunement, Quillmarks, and unlocks while keeping their Gildings and cosmetics.

The Endless Saga also introduces two new spells for Scribes to unleash on the Torn forces. Conjuring a burst of flowers with Blossom to overwhelm foes with huge damage around the Scribe. When a speedy escape is necessary, Ghostwrite turns Scribes into an incorporeal wisp of ink – greatly increasing mobility and becoming immune to damage for a short time. With the ink steadily dripping throughout Vellum's Early Access period, The Endless Saga simply marks the opening chapter of a classic roguelike novel.

