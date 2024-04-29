Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: hatsune miku, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Announces New Secret Lair Featuring Hatsune Miku

Wizards of the Coast revealed the latest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop coming in May, as Hatsune Miku receives a set.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast debuts Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku set for MTG.

Pre-order starts May 13 for Sakura Superstar, with foil and non-foil options.

Limited edition cards come in English and Japanese, featuring global artists.

Hatsune Miku graces six themed MTG cards, including Azusa and Feather.

Wizards of the Coast has announced their latest Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering, as Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar will be getting her own set. It's just six cards, but these are some fun and powerful cards, if you decide to get them, as they will be a part of Spring Superdrop 2024. The set will be available for pre-order starting on May 13 at 9 AM PT, going for $30 for the Non-foil versions and $40 for Foil. This is a limited-edition set, available in both English and Japanese, so you'll only be able to get them as long as supplies last. We have more info and a quote from the company about them below, as you can see all six cards for yourself.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair: Hatsune Miku

For 17 years, Hatsune Miku has been thrilling fans with her digital performances as an android diva living in cyberspace. And now the world's first virtual singer has added Secret Lair to her world tour! In the first of four amazing drops, Hatsune Miku brings her undeniable electricity to a set of cards featuring stunning art from Miku fans from around the world, including Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, and 出利/SYUTSURI. The cards included in the Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar drop are:

1x Shelter

1x Chandra's Ignition as "Miku's Spark"

1x Harmonize

1x Azusa, Lost but Seeking as "Miku, Lost but Singing"

1x Feather, the Redeemed as "Miku, the Renowned"

1x Inspiring Vantage

"Secret Lair lets us take the things fans already love about Magic: The Gathering and combine them with pop culture moments and amazing new artists," said Mark Heggen, Vice President of Collectibles, Wizards of the Coast. "We're thrilled to team up with the global phenomenon that is Hatsune Miku to put on this year-long celebration for fans around the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!