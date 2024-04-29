Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enhance Studios, Humanity

Action-Puzzle Game Humanity Announces Xbox Release Date

Enhance Studios has a new release date set for Humanity on Xbox, as the puzzler arrives for the console at the end of next month.

Article Summary Enhance Studios' game Humanity is releasing on Xbox May 30, 2024.

Control a Shiba Inu guiding hordes of people in this action-puzzle title.

Humanity features 90 story-mode stages, combining puzzles with action.

Create, share, and play limitless user-generated content and stages.

Developer and publisher Enhance Studios confirmed that they will bring their action-puzzle title Humanity to Xbox consoles next month. As far as we can tell, this is pretty much a direct port of the game with a few improvements and enhancements, but nothing the versions that are already out there don't have. Enjoy the release trailer above as it will be out on May 30, 2024.

Humanity

In Humanity, you control a glowing Shiba Inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go. We've been incredibly flattered to hear Humanity compared to classics of this era like Intelligent Cube, Echochrome, and Devil Dice (among others), even Katamari Damacy and Parappa the Rapper – all fresh and unique designer-led games out of Japan that broke new ground and did it with style. Whether you share that nostalgia or not, or were even gaming back then, we hope you'll enjoy that same spirit in Humanity: stylish and different, but with a deeply satisfying game at the core.

WORK LIKE A DOG: Humanity is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages.

Humanity is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages. READY, AND…ACTION! Devious puzzles and strategic thinking are broken up with more action-focused elements and platformer-like levels, even some epic boss battles!

Devious puzzles and strategic thinking are broken up with more action-focused elements and platformer-like levels, even some epic boss battles! UGC = USER-GENERATED CONTENT, UNLIMITED GRATIFYING CHALLENGES: Browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players. Play, rate, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless vault.

Browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players. Play, rate, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless vault. CREATE AND SHARE LEVELS: Use the intuitive Stage Creator to bring your ideas to life, whether it's a straightforward puzzle, action stage, or even an artful sculpture!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!