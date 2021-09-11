American Horror Story: Double Feature E05: Alma's Got Bad Intentions

Heading into next week's episode of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 1: Red Tide", we've learned a ton of backstory on The Chemist (Angelica Ross), Belle (Frances Conroy), Austin (Evan Peters), Macaulay Culkin's Mickey. Even more, we got to see how the black pill plays out for the untalented who take it- and yes, it was as ugly as we were expecting it to be. Next episode, the focus shifts to Doris (Lily Rabe) as Harry (Finn Wittrock) is finding it harder to keep Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in check. And as you're about to see in the following preview, Alma appears to have some really bad intentions for her mother. Let's just say that we find it interesting that Alma's pushing Doris to take a black pill when she's already called her mother untalented in the past. Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson's Tuberculosis Karen needs Mickey's help…

Here's a look at what's in store as "Red Tide" inches closer to its finale, and after that? "Death Valley" awaits…

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) Season 1o Episode 5 "Gaslight": Harry struggles to keep Alma under control. Doris is pushed past her limits. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by John J. Gray.

Just before the premiere of "Part 1: Red Tide" ("by the sea"), AHS fans were treated to the first extended look at "Part 2: Death Valley" ("by the sand"). Here are some screencaps from the trailer that follows them, including a look at Neal McDonough's Dwight D. Eisenhower:

Now here's your look at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley", with a number of first looks at both parts of the season:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Denis O'Hare as Holden, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person.