American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer Unleashes "Red Tide"

Aliens and mermaids! Mermaids versus aliens! Black pills! Area 51! Okay! You sold us, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk! But as excited as we might be for American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) to kick off in less than two weeks, we have to admit we've been feeling a little "lacking". We need to finally see Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and the rest of the team in action (beyond the snippets from an earlier, overall FX Networks trailer). And that's exactly what they delivered on Friday with the release of the official trailer. And we're just going to say this, okay? If you throw a writer struggling with writer's block, a pregnant wife, a small child, and an isolated town filled with "interesting" townsfolk into the AHS cauldron, you know there's no way to know where any of it could end up going. But for now, let's see if we can start piecing the puzzle together…

Now here's your look at the official trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature, ready to unleash a "Red Tide' beginning August 25th:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E01 "Cape Fear": A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by John J. Gray. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) S10E02 "Pale": A quick fix for Harry's writer's block has unexpected side effects. Two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand. Written by Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy; directed by Loni Peristere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide) stars Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardener, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardener, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Billie Lourd as Lark, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Macaulay Culkin as Mickey, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardener, Spencer Novich as Pale Person, and V Nixie as Pale Person. Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, and Chad Michaels also star.

"Throughout the month of August, I'll be celebrating A DECADE of "American Horror Stories" with original content — interviews, podcasts, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more unearthing ten years of memories and untold tales. It seems like yesterday when Brad Falchuk and I called up Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Taissa Farmiga, and Frances Conroy and said "hey…wanna make this fun weird thing with us?" Thanks to the cast and crew and most of all THE FANS for making AHS the gift that goes on giving. And thanks to [Graphic Designer Fosterlands] for this amazing VHS graphic," Murphy wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out below) to announce a month-long celebration of the AHS universe:

