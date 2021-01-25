American Horror Story: Has Billie Lourd Started on Season 10 Already?

Yup, things are definitely getting very active and very interesting in the universe of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. Working under the heavy assumption that "Pilgrim" is actually AHS, the series was approved earlier this month to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown (expected to start much sooner rather than later), and then more promising news only a few days ago. First up, Dylan McDermott (Murder House, Asylum, Apocalypse, 1984) dropped a ten-ton hint that he's going to be a part of spinoff American Horror Stories for FX on Hulu (possibly with Cody Fern). Then, we had Angelica Ross giving us the heads-up that it won't take long this season before the red flows (more on that in our full update below). Now, either some really good news in the form of a visual or us totally misreading Billie Lourd's upcoming work schedule. Just to be clear, there's always the possibility that we misread her IMDB or she's working on another project not announced or listed. That said, the following image from Lourd's Instagram Stories coupled with the timing of what we discussed above? If this was Vegas, we'd go all-in on Lourd starting work on the tenth season (the "working mom lyfe" caption helps our argument out a bit).

A Look at What We Know About American Horror Story Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.