American Horror Story: John Waters on His "Big New Part" in AHS 13

Filmmaker and pop culture icon John Waters on joining American Horror Story Season 13 and wanting to "steal" Vincent Price's career.

Article Summary John Waters joins American Horror Story Season 13, teasing a major role but keeping details under wraps.

Waters jokes about being typecast as "the devil or Chucky’s father" and aiming to steal Vincent Price’s career.

Sarah Paulson discusses her break from AHS and shares her excitement to reunite with the star-studded cast.

Ryan Murphy’s next AHS installment features iconic returning cast and is set for a Halloween 2026 premiere.

We know it's been some time since Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk rolled out the lineup for American Horror Story Season 13, but we can't stop being impressed. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and John Waters. Seriously, how can you not be… what's that? Oh, yes, famed filmmaker, actor, and pop culture icon John Waters has joined the cast of the long-running horror anthology. During a speaking engagement in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, Waters shared, "I'm going to announce tonight something new. I can't say what role, but I have a big new part in 'American Horror Story.'"

If you're like us, you're already keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with the hope that Lange and Waters share some screen time together. Though not offering specifics, Waters added, "I'm typecast. I'm always either the devil or Chucky's father… I've always been trying to steal Vincent Price's career." Though Season 13 will be Waters' first time in the AHS universe, it isn't his first time working with Murphy. The filmmaker portrayed William Castle in FX's limited series Feud: Bette and Joan.

American Horror Story: Paulson Talks AHS Break, "Longing" For Return

Ahead of receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2025, Paulson spoke with Variety about her career – including why she needed to take a break from the AHS universe for a while. "There's this phenomenon I've talked to other actors about that is really hard to describe unless you're running through the woods simulating terror for six months out of the year, every year," Paulson shared, explaining why she needed to step about from AHS.

"Your body doesn't know the difference between the real and imagined, at least not the way I work. If I'm terrified, I'm hyperventilating, and I'm running from something, then I'm actually experiencing that." But Paulson is feeling the itch for a return, especially with her killer lineup of co-stars for Season 13. "I missed it, and I'm really looking forward to doing it again. It was like this dovetailing of my longing for it, and the idea that I would be reunited with [all of them] just came together at the right time," she added.

Paulson's AHS run began with 2011's "Murder House" (Billie Dean Howard), and would continue through 2012'a "Asylum" (Lana Winters), 2013's "Coven" ( Cordelia Goode), 2014's "Freak Show" (Bette and Dot Tattler), 2015's "Hotel" (Sally McKenna & Billie Dean Howard), 2016's "Roanoke" (Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall & Lana Winters), 2017's "Cult" (Ally Mayfair-Richards & Susan Atkins), 2018's "Apocalypse" (Wilhemina Venable, Cordelia Goode & Billie Dean Howard), and 2021's "Double Feature" (Tuberculosis Karen & Mamie Eisenhower).

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

