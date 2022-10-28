American Horror Story: NYC Ep. 5 Promo: The Angel of Death Appears

In yesterday's update on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: NYC, we hinted at how it's looking like viewers we'll be getting a chance to get reacquainted with Shachath (The Angel of Death, originally played by Frances Conroy in "Asylum"). At least that's how things are looking in the following preview for the first of next week's two AHS: NYC episodes: S02E05 "Bad Fortune" (directed by Paris Barclay and written by Our Lady J & Jennifer Salt) and S01E06 "The Body" (directed by John J. Gray and written by Falchuk & Manny Coto & Our Lady J). In the first episode, Hannah (Billie Lourd) receives concerning news while Patrick (Russell Tovey) suffers a loss as the city's most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. Following that, a chilling event from Patrick's past returns to haunt him, with Gino (Joe Mantello) & Henry (Denis O'Hare) determined to uncover it at any cost.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones also joined the AHS: NYC cast this season. Here's a look at the trailer for FX's American Horror Story: NYC S01E05 "Bad Fortune" (with S01E06 "The Body" also airing next week):

"That's a series wrap! Thank you [Ryan Murphy Productions] for trusting me to bring Big Daddy to life — it has been an incredibly special experience, and it can't possibly get any better than this cast & crew," Matthew William Bishop wrote in the caption to his Instagram post yesterday confirming he had wrapped filming that also included an image of him in "Big Daddy" mode minus the mask:

Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge on American Horror Story

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.