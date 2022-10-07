American Horror Story: NYC Key Art Introduces Denis O'Hare's Henry

After yesterday's first look at Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 11 (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC) dropped promises like "the deadliest year" & "a season like no other," the next twelve days can't go quick enough. But to help make the time move a little quicker, viewers have been treated to character profile key art for our major players. So who do we have this time around? We have an update waiting for you below in the section "Meet the American Horror Story: NYC Cast (Key Art)" below.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Julie Anderson), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn, Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones will be gracing our screens this season. Now before we get to that look at O'Hare's Henry, here's a look back at yesterday's teaser for AHS: NYC, hitting FX on October 19th (followed by a look at the overviews for the first two episodes as well as our key art updates):

A Look at American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Eps. 1 & 2 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

Meet the American Horror Story: NYC Cast (Key Art)

Here's a look at our updated rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far:

Here's the AHS: NYC Key Art Released So Far

Earlier this week, we learned that AHS would be spending its 11th season around The Big Apple. Here's a look back at the key art that was previously released so far:

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.