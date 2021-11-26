American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals

After a shaky last year (we try to avoid even having to say those numbers together), 2021 has proven to be a pretty damn good one for fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story universe. From the premiere of the FX on Hulu spinoff anthology American Horror Stories to the two-seasons-in-one-return of the flagship series with Double Feature "Red Tide" & "Death Valley." But now as we reach the end of the year, things have been quiet on the Season 11 front, aside from Sarah Paulson hinting that she might be done with AHS for a little while and recent rumblings that Lindsay Lohan might appear. But otherwise, things are pretty quiet heading into the holiday season as minds turn to gift-giving. So to help that along, we wanted to share a guide to ten AHS-related items available at the FX Shop you may have missed or want to do a deeper dive on.

Now here's a look at what FX Networks has put together as a proper holiday gift guide for you to drop ten-ton hints pre-gift-giving time or to help you with the discerning American Horror Story fans in your lives. To check everything out in more detail (including color options) and purchase, head on over to the main site here. BLACK FRIDAY ALERT: FX Shop is having a sitewide sale with a 25% discount on purchases. In addition, free shipping is available for orders $99+ with the code: FRIDAY.

1. AHS Holiday Sweater Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

2. AHS Faces of AHS Face Mask

3. AHS Coven Bitchcraft Laser Engraved Stemless Wine Glass

4. AHS Stacked Logo Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt

5. AHS Unholy Night Double-Sided Ornament

6. AHS Wanna Hook Up Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt

7. AHS Coven Art Black Mug

8. AHS Horizontal Logo Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt

9. AHS Double Feature Key Art Sherpa Blanket

10. AHS On Wednesdays We Wear Black Women's Tie-Front T-Shirt

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story: