American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals

Posted on
by
|
Comments

After a shaky last year (we try to avoid even having to say those numbers together), 2021 has proven to be a pretty damn good one for fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story universe. From the premiere of the FX on Hulu spinoff anthology American Horror Stories to the two-seasons-in-one-return of the flagship series with Double Feature "Red Tide" & "Death Valley." But now as we reach the end of the year, things have been quiet on the Season 11 front, aside from Sarah Paulson hinting that she might be done with AHS for a little while and recent rumblings that Lindsay Lohan might appear. But otherwise, things are pretty quiet heading into the holiday season as minds turn to gift-giving. So to help that along, we wanted to share a guide to ten AHS-related items available at the FX Shop you may have missed or want to do a deeper dive on.

american horror story
Image: Screencap

Now here's a look at what FX Networks has put together as a proper holiday gift guide for you to drop ten-ton hints pre-gift-giving time or to help you with the discerning American Horror Story fans in your lives. To check everything out in more detail (including color options) and purchase, head on over to the main site here. BLACK FRIDAY ALERT: FX Shop is having a sitewide sale with a 25% discount on purchases. In addition, free shipping is available for orders $99+ with the code: FRIDAY.

american horror story
Image: FX Networks

1. AHS Holiday Sweater Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

american horror story
Image: FX Networks

2. AHS Faces of AHS Face Mask

american horror story
Image: FX Networks

3. AHS Coven Bitchcraft Laser Engraved Stemless Wine Glass

american horror story
Image: FX Networks

4. AHS Stacked Logo Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt

american horror story
Image: FX Networks

5. AHS Unholy Night Double-Sided Ornament

american horror story
Image: FX Networks

6. AHS Wanna Hook Up Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt

American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals
Image: FX Networks

7. AHS Coven Art Black Mug

American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals
Image: FX Networks

8. AHS Horizontal Logo Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt

American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals
Image: FX Networks

9. AHS Double Feature Key Art Sherpa Blanket

American Horror Story: On Friday, We Shop Black Friday for Deals
Image: FX Networks

10. AHS On Wednesdays We Wear Black Women's Tie-Front T-Shirt

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.