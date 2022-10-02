American Horror Story S11: New AHS: NYC Key Art Urges Us to Give In

As we inch ever-so-closer to the October 19th debut of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story (American Horror Story: New York City or AHS: NYC), a new day brings new key art for us to pass along. And let's not forget the casting update from The AHS Zone (here and here) that matched the currently-announced cast with their reported on-screen counterparts. If confirmed, that means we have Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), and Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli)… barring all of that "official stuff."

Here's the American Horror Story/AHS: NYC Key Art Released So Far

Earlier this week, we learned that AHS would be spending its 11th season around The Big Apple. Here's a look back at the key art that was previously released earlier this week:

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.