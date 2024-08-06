Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, season 5, the boys

The Boys: Antony Starr Getting Homelander/Season 5 Costume Work Done

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and Antony Starr shared looks at Starr checking in with Team LJ Supersuits for some Homelander/Season 5 work.

Fans of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys were wondering if there would be any huge news announcements dropped during last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2024). It's safe to say that they weren't disappointed. Kripke confirmed that Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy would be a series regular for the fifth and final season of the franchise series – and would star with Aya Cash (Stormfront) in the 50's-set prequel spinoff series titled The Boys: Vought Rising, with The Boys EP Paul Grellong serving as executive producer and showrunner. In addition, production continued to roll on for the second season of the hit spinoff series Gen V. See what we mean? We were spoiled with good news – but we assume that would be it for a while, what with The Boys having just wrapped Season 4 and Gen V still working on Season 2. But then, we caught an update from Antony Starr (Homelander) on Instagram, where he checks in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

