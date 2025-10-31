Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 13: Jessica Lange Played Us, Didn't She?

Remember when Jessica Lange responded, "Oh Christ, no!" when asked about returning for American Horror Story Season 13? Very well-played...

Article Summary Jessica Lange returns for American Horror Story Season 13 after previously denying any involvement in it.

AHS Season 13 will premiere during the Halloween 2026 season with an all-star cast lineup.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk assemble series favorites like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett.

Lange's surprising comeback follows her blunt "denial" earlier this year, sparking fan excitement and speculation.

If you're a fan of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, you have even more reason to love today, beyond it being Halloween (which is more than reason enough). In a teaser released earlier today, we learned that AHS 13 will hit screens during the Halloween 2026 season. In addition, the killer lineup includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and… wait for it… Jessica Lange! The news of Lange's return was a jaw-dropper on two levels. First, it will be the first time Lange has been back in the AHS Universe since her guest appearance during Season 8: "Apocalypse." Second, it was Lange herself who made it clear earlier this year that she wasn't returning – even if it was AHS's final season.

Speaking with SPIN 1038 at the Dublin International Film premiere of her Long Day's Journey Into Night back in February of this year, Lange was asked if she would appear in AHS Season 13. Lange's response didn't leave a lot to the imagination: "Oh Christ, no!" Lange continued, "I haven't done it since, I mean… I haven't done it for, you know, more than 10 years, 12 years. So no, I'm not doing it." From there, the reporter implied that the 13th season was the final season (which has definitely not been confirmed/announced) and if that would make a difference. "No," Lange added.

Considering that Murphy has been knocking around ideas for Season 13 since Summer/Fall 2024, we can't shake this feeling that Lange may have played us earlier this year. If that's the case, we're the better for it because it made for a great Halloween. Also, serious respect to Lange if she's known all along and played it off so wonderfully. Here's a look at what Lange had to share with SPIN 1038 about a possible return to the AHS universe:

Here's a look at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

