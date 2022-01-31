American McGee's Alice: David Hayter Attached to Pen Series Adaptation

The world of American McGee's Alice is one step closer to making to move to series television, with Ted Field's Radar Pictures securing the rights to adapt Electronic Arts' action-adventure game. Based on Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass properties, EA's rights to the franchise include Alice and the 2011 sequel Alice: Madness Returns (with McGee currently working on the sequel Alice: Asylum as well as Oz: Adventures, a narrative game based on the L. Frank Baum works). In addition, David Hayter (X-Men, Watchmen, Warrior Nun) is attached to pen the adaptation in partnership with Abandon Entertainment. First reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, here's a look at an overview for the series:

The TV adaptation will begin after Alice returns from the trip the Looking-Glass, her house is burnt down and her parents have died in the fire. Alice is the only survivor of the terrible accident. After repeated attempts at suicide, she gets locked up inside a mental institution and is slowly wasting away there before she is summoned to Wonderland again by the White Rabbit. But this time it's a Wonderland gone seriously bad and gory. The only chance for Alice to restore her peace of mind and find out more about the death of her parents is to fight through Wonderland and free it from the evil powers.

Radar Pictures, Abandon Entertainment, and Hayter are collaborating on the adaptation, with Hayter also producing the series. Anthony Tringali, Maria Frisk, Michael Napoliello, Karen Lauder, and Marcus Ticotin will are also set to produce; with Field ("Jumanji" franchise, "Riddick" franchise) set to executive produce. "'American McGee's Alice' and 'Alice: Madness Returns' game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience," Hayter said in a statement to THR. "David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection," McGee followed in a statement.