American Seoul: Lana Cho, Hulu Developing Korean Dynasty Drama

Lana Cho is keeping busy not only working on adapting Maurene Goo's Somewhere Only We Knew for Netflix, but she also has a hand for another Korean project selling the script for the soap American Seoul to Hulu. The hourlong drama is about a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul for a job opportunity and discovers that she is the heir of a dynastic Korean family. Cho will write and serve as executive producer for American Seoul. Joining her are Sebastian Lee and David Kim (ABC's The Good Doctor and AppleTV+'s Pachinko), according to Deadline Hollywood. The latest project comes on the heels of selling her K-pop rom-com Somewhere Only We Know to Hulu-rival Netflix, which centers on a big pop star and a tabloid photographer who fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure.

What Else American Soul EP Lana Cho Has Done

Cho pulled double duty producing and writing on Hulu's reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral (EP) and network television in sci-fi shows like NBC's Timeless (EP), USA's Falling Water (supervising producer), and the FOX limited TV series adaptation of Minority Report (EP). She also contributed writing for the CW's Arrow, NBC's The Playboy Club, and Freeform's Greek. She currently serves as a co-executive producer for the Amazon reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, based on the 1973 Lois Duncan young adult novel that spawned a franchise most famously into the 1997 slasher film adaption of the same name directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson. The 1997 film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr becoming a surprising hit making $125 million globally at the box office and later spawned two sequels with Hewitt, Prinze, and Muse Watson reprising their roles for 1998's I Still Know What you Did Last Summer. The Amazon reboot premieres in October.

