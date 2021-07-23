I Know What You Did Last Summer Confirms October Premiere & More

Amazon Prime and writer, showrunner & EP Sara Goodman's (Preacher, Gossip Girl) series take on I Know What You Did Last Summer made some news of its own during Friday's Comic-Con@Home panel, with Goodman confirming that the series will premiere this October. Based on the hit 1997 horror film as well as Lois Duncan's 1973 novel, the series is set in a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. With a pilot directed by Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Bill Heck, Sonya Balmores & Spencer Sutherland star. Promising a series that is "real, dysfunctional, and completely unpredictable" and filled with "drama, a lot of blood, violence, [and] psychological stuff as well", Goodman promises a little something for everyone.

"There will be blood… also I've put little Easter eggs throughout the season for those diehard fans. [But] you absolutely do not have to have seen the movie or anything else to be a fan of the show," Goodman explained. "We have eight episodes to explore these characters who are not just running from a stalker, they are also having relationships and having issues with their families, and they are dealing with their fucking lives. There's more than just the mystery of who's after them. It's very much a mystery of who they really are."

For Goodman, it's about following the book and film's tradition of being representative of its time. "The novel was of its time, and the movie was very much of its time, and I wanted to make a show that's of this time," Goodman revealed. "And so, no one is just a jock. No one is just a smart girl. No one is just a bitch. People are really layered, and everyone has different pieces of themselves they show to different people at different times. They're much more diverse and more complicated, and I think the cast is very much representative of those deeper, layered characters. And so is the story. Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night, before the accident. Will make it much harder to figure out who's after them."

"The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie," said Albert Cheng, COO & co-head of television for Amazon Studios when the news was announced in October 2020. "Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film."

Shay Hatten, Original Film's Neal Moritz, and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear are set to executive produce alongside Goodman, with Sony Pictures Television producing. "We are thrilled to have 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,' said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. "Neal Moritz and Original Films' development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman's contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."