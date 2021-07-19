Green Arrow's First Star Turn in More Fun Comics #77, Up for Auction

After decades of being considered an afterthought by most vintage comics collectors, Green Arrow and Aquaman's first appearances in More Fun Comics #73 has taken a sharp rise on the market in recent times. For example, a More Fun Comics #73 CGC 5.0 could be had for $4495 in 2006, while a copy in the same grade sold for $74500 less than a decade later. A More Fun Comics #73 CGC 7.5 hit a record $111,000 less than four months ago. If a copy of that debut issue is outside of your collecting budget, and if you're a Green Arrow fan in particular, there's another issue that is worth a look. The cover of More Fun Comics #73 does not feature either Aquaman or Green Arrow (it's a Dr. Fate cover), and Green Arrow was finally featured on the cover of a comic book for the first time ever for More Fun Comics #77. There's a More Fun Comics #77 (DC, 1942) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages for auction in this week's 2021 July 18-19 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122129 from Heritage Auctions.

Green Arrow co-creator George Papp turned in a surprisingly underrated piece for Green Arrow and Speedy's cover debut, and the pair would continue to be featured on the covers of much of the More Fun Comics run (sharing time with Johnny Quick after a while) until Superboy's cover debut on More Fun Comics #104 in 1945. Rather incredibly, Aquaman would not appear on a comic book cover until the debut of the Justice League of America in Brave and the Bold #28 in 1960.

Green Arrow's cover debut on More Fun Comics #77 has been surprisingly difficult to get for collectors. There have been only a handful of sales of CGC-graded copies over the past 20 years, and virtually none in high grade over the past decade. There are only 22 Universal entries for the issue on the CGC Census, with very few of those in high grade. If you're a vintage DC Comics collector or a Green Arrow collector, this issue should be on your radar, and there's a More Fun Comics #77 (DC, 1942) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages for auction in this week's 2021 July 18-19 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122129 from Heritage Auctions.

More Fun Comics #77 (DC, 1942) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages. Green Arrow's first cover appearance ever. The Spectre, Doctor Fate, and Johnny Quick features. Overstreet 2020 GD 2.0 value = $245. CGC census 7/21: 1 in 2.5, 20 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3727614001 and purchase grader's notes if available.