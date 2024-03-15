Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: Among Us, cbs, preview, video game

Among Us: Park, Johnson, Nicole Brown, Wood Join Animated Series Cast

CBS Eye Animation Productions & Innersloth's Among Us series welcomes Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown & Elijah Wood.

It was at the end of January when CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth dropped a teaser image from their upcoming animated series adaptation of the popular video game Among Us. With Owen Dennis creating & executive-producing the series under a CBS Studios deal, the official overview for the adaptation is pretty on-target with the game: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs." While the series is being shopped for a home, we're learning that Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy) have been tapped to voice the series. Park's pompous Red is the Captain of The Skeld, while Johnson's by-the-book Purple is the Chief of Security, Brown's corporate shill Orange is in charge of HR, and Wood's "Just Happy to Be Here!" Green is an unpaid intern. Originally announced in June 2023, the series is currently making the rounds with networks and streamers for a home.

"Patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap)," read the Instagram post. "Work on the #AmongUsAnimated show is progressing nicely!!! 💪💪💪" Here's a look at the preview image that was released by both Innersloth and CBS Studios at the end of January:

With Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks) set as the animation studio, Dennis will executive-produce alongside Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander & Carl Neisser of Innersloth, as well as alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio & Ben Kalina of Titmouse. CBS Eye Animation Productions produces in association with Innersloth.

