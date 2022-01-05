And Just Like That… Chris Noth Reportedly Removed from Season Finale

And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis no longer have a "Big" issue to worry about. Reports surfaced earlier today from several sources that footage of Chris Noth's character reuniting with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in a fantasy sequence during the HBO Max sequel series' season finale has been removed. The move comes after the actor was accused by several women of sexual assault, with Parker, Nixon, and Davis issuing a statement in support of the accusers. Though the streaming service has declined to comment, the season finale ("MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD" sign is now officially on) will see Carrie scatter Big's ashes into the Seine river in France and that's it. The reunion footage that was filmed wasn't considered essential by the creative team, especially in light of the seriousness of the allegations made against Noth.

Only days after the Sex and the City & And Just Like That… stars issued a statement in support of three women who came forward with accusations of sexual assault and sexually inappropriate behavior against Chris Noth, Davis's former stand-in Heather Kristin updated her February 2021 essay "I was Charlotte's stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me" for The Independent, offering more details and naming Noth as the "alpha male actor" she originally didn't name when the essay was first published. "I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly. The first time the 'alpha male' actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched," Kristin revealed in the essay. "I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. 'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer."

When Noth's character "Mr. Big" was killed off on the Sex and the City sequel series …And Just Like That, Kristin explained how she felt and how she believes Noth's accusers felt in that moment. "When Mr. Big, the character played by Chris Noth, died in the first episode of the SATC ['Sex and the City'] reboot 'And Just Like That,' I felt relief," she wrote. "I'm sure the three women who have come forward in the last week with allegations of sexual assault against Noth felt the same." The news comes after Noth was dropped by his agency (A3 Artists Agency) and had a Peleton ad pulled when two women alleged the actor sexually assaulted them, accusing the actor of rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York City in 2015. Zoe Lister-Jones (Law & Order) came forward with her claims of sexually inappropriate behavior only hours after the original two claims. Represented by Lavely & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler, Noth claims that the incidents were "consensual" and that "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."