Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astroneer, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, System Era Softworks

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions Arrives in Early Access on June 11

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions has revealed its Early Access release date — it arrives for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on June 11, 2026.

Article Summary Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions launches in Early Access on June 11, 2026 for PC via Steam and major consoles.

Set in the Astroneer universe, the co-op adventure sends players across star systems on discovery-driven expeditions.

Players operate from the ESS Starseeker, upgrading gear, building loadouts, and earning reputation with its crew.

Solo players or squads of four tackle timed missions, hostile worlds, strange creatures, and hazardous alien flora.

Developer System Era Softworks and publisher Devolver Digital have confirmed the Early Access release date for their upcoming game, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions. After several months of teasers, we now know the game will launch into EA on June 11, 2026, available on PC via Steam and all three major consoles. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a totally new Astroneer experience set within that game's universe, but with all-new challenges and worlds to explore and discover with your friends. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Find a New Galaxy To Explore With Friends in Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is a new game set within the Astroneer universe, focusing on discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting-edge technology. Players will have an advanced set of tools at their disposal to tackle expeditions while they face off with the unknown perils of space – fascinating creatures, hazardous flora, and mysterious forces that await them. The ESS Starseeker is the heart of the crew, an ever-evolving space station where players get together to plan expeditions, upgrade their capabilities, and even hang out with other players. Gain reputation with eccentric crew leadership as the narrative unfolds.

Recruits begin their journey on the ESS Starseeker, an experimental space station packed with tools, supplies, and the questionable leadership of the famous Action Science Hero superteam, the Fronteer Force. Players can set out solo or in a Squad with up to three friends, preparing their loadouts before diving into timed missions across alien worlds.

Step One: Gear up. Shop, craft, and trade your way to the perfect loadout – or ignore all common sense and fill your pack with beach balls and fireworks.

Gear up. Shop, craft, and trade your way to the perfect loadout – or ignore all common sense and fill your pack with beach balls and fireworks. Step Two: Deploy. The moment your dropship lands, the clock is ticking. Time is short, planets are hostile, and everything (including your teammates) can, and probably will, go sideways.

Deploy. The moment your dropship lands, the clock is ticking. Time is short, planets are hostile, and everything (including your teammates) can, and probably will, go sideways. Step Three: Survive, celebrate, and swap stories back on the Starseeker. For all its "critical missions" and "serious science," life on the station is more like a space party bus than a research facility.

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