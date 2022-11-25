Andor: Diego Luna Discusses Season 1 Favorite Scene, Fan Reaction

With season one wrapped in "Rix Road," there are several character-defining moments for Diego Luna's Cassian in the Disney+ series Andor. When we originally find the mercenary-turned-freedom fighter, we discover how grassroots and covert the operation is. The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly to break down everything from fan reactions, Cassian's relationship with his mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw), and his most memorable scene of season one. The following does contain spoilers for the season finale.

"I'm excited. I mean, I was expecting the show to work. I feel proud of what we've done," Luna said about how he felt about working on Andor. "But I don't try to imagine the future too much. I think that's not fair to the experience, you know? I wait for things to happen. And it's been quite amazing to find out that people are not just enjoying the show but celebrating it for the reasons we wanted to make it."

Much of the positive reception of the series paralleled out of empathy, "I'm hearing a lot about the stuff we were reminding ourselves of every day on set. In the beginning, we said, 'We want to be profound. We want to be complex. We want to be very specific. We want to take the time and be patient and intimate with these characters and go deep. We want it to be mature. We want it to be darker,'" Luna explained. "And all of that is what people are saying and what I'm reading. It's not just that people are liking it, but they're liking it for the same reasons I like the show and why I decided to do it. So, that feels very special."

As far as working with Shaw and her memorable scene in the season finale, "Fiona, she's amazing. We kind of worked on those scenes like it was theater. We went through the whole scenes from beginning to end, and it was delicious, you know? There was always something new. She's so willing to keep going and let the scene grow and try things out. She's very humble, and she is very open, and she is very generous. I enjoyed working with her. Sadly, it wasn't as long as I would've wanted it to be because Cassian always leaves. [Laughs] That's what we learn in this season — that Cassian always leaves. But in the end, he wants to be a part of the change, and he's considering that there is something to be done. There's room for change."

Luna recalled his most memorable sequence of season one. "That's a difficult one. I would say the first time I got to walk through Ferrix, that was insane. After talking so much about the show and seeing all the designs and all the fabrics, I went [to set] before we started shooting when they were building the whole city. It's incredible the amount of detail that place had. I mean, you could open every door. If there was a button, you could touch it, and something would happen. You would walk into a room, and the room was good to shoot in. The café, the stores, the little alleys, the stairs going up to a tower, everything was there for you to use, and it gave us an incredible amount of freedom to shoot there."

For more on Luna breaking down creator Tony Gilroy's vision for the series, the prison arc, Andy Serkis, Shaw, Stellan Skarsgard, Mon Mothma's story, Ferrix, and filming season two, you can check out the whole EW interview here.