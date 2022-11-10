Andor: Andy Serkis Talks Star Wars Return & Kino-Snoke Fan Theories

Andy Serkis is one of the most versatile and in-demand actors in Hollywood. Before he was cast as Kino Loy in the Disney+ series Andor, the actor already had a presence in the Star Wars franchise as the voice of the sequel trilogy villain Snoke. As the leader of the First Order, he was primarily responsible for getting Ben Solo (Adam Driver) to turn to the dark side and become Kylo Ren. As Snoke was prematurely cut down by his former apprentice in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi (2017), we soon find out who's pulling the strings in the final Skywalker Saga film in The Rise of Skywalker (2019). As Snoke was a CG character, Serkis was able to pull double duty making his live-action franchise debut and playing the new character of Kino Loy, who is imprisoned alongside Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The actor spoke about a variety of subjects given Andor's latest episode "One Way Out" and the following does contain major spoilers.

"Only that I thought it would cause complete uproar and more confusion for the audience, thinking that there would be some sort of connection between the Supreme Leader and Kino Loy," Serkis said on his hesitation to return to the Star Wars franchise. "So that was my only [hang-up]. I thought, 'Am I going to go into this melee of uncertainty again?' but I was such a huge fan of 'Rogue One.' I truly thought that it was a great film. So Tony Gilroy and I met, and he explained what he wanted to do with this character, this world, and this particular segment of the world. So, to play someone at the opposite end of the spectrum as the Supreme Leader and from a very human perspective, someone who's coping with the Empire crushing his very soul, I just found that idea to be really exciting and really kind of intoxicating. So once I got through the Snoke-theory quagmire, it didn't take me long to commit."

With Kino's final act in the episode, he helped save Cassian and their fellow inmates on Narkina 5 but revealed he couldn't swim. "That's exactly why I wanted him to have been from a place of integrity before being in prison," Serkis said. "In [episode ten], he finds that desire to act on behalf of others again, to serve others, to enable others to find their freedom, even though he knows ultimately it's not going to happen for him. So it was a wonderful arc." For more including how Serkis developed Snoke's accent, Kino's backstory and uncertain fate, and Black Panther, you can check out the whole THR interview here. Andor streams Wednesdays on Disney+.