Andor: "Rogue One" Prequel Series Shares New Images, Very Cool Key Art

If you're a Rogue One fanatic like Bleeding Cool's Editor-in-Chief & on-site Star Wars Celebration reporter Kaitlyn Booth, then you were liking what Andor star Diego Luna & Genevieve O'Reilly, creator Tony Gilroy & producer Sanne Wohlenberg, had to share during this afternoon's "Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase" presentation. The Disney+ & Lucasfilm series will be set five years before Rogue One, with 12 episodes currently filmed and another 12 episodes set to film later this year (with Gilroy revealing that the second half "walks you into 'Rogue One'" and that the final scene of Andor will lead directly into the start of Rogue One). Now, we have some fresh looks at what's to come. Before we look back at the teaser, we have three images to pass along as well as that very cool key art poster that was shared during the event- take a look:

But let's not forget the best part of an overall great day for Rogue One fans, the official teaser trailer that was also released along with the confirmation that Andor will have a two-episode premiere on August 31st:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Andor set to premiere on August 31st.