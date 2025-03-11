Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV, YouTube | Tagged: andor, star wars

Andor Season 1 Streaming on Hulu, Eps. 1-3 Available on YouTube

Ahead of Season 2, the first season of Andor is now streaming on Hulu and the first three episodes are free to check out on YouTube.

Ahead of the long-awaited premiere of Andor Season 2, Disney+ is giving audiences new ways to revisit the story leading up to its thrilling conclusion. Beginning today, the full first season is now streaming on Hulu until April 22, and episodes 1-3 are also available on the Disney+ YouTube channel. Additionally, a newly released 14-minute Season 1 recap is on YouTube, offering viewers a quick refresher before the new season begins.

On Thursday, March 13, at 12:00 P.M. PT, tune in to "Andor Season 1 with Tony Gilroy," a live re-watch event on YouTube with select talent. The one-hour broadcast, hosted by Andor creator Tony Gilroy, will include a discussion with special guests about Season 1, reactions to key scenes, behind-the-scenes information, and the opportunity for fans to ask questions. Following the live event, clips will be available across Disney+, Hulu, and Star Wars YouTube and social channels.

Lucasfilm's Emmy-nominated Science Fiction political thriller Andor," returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near, and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested, and as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which portrays a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans for the Empire's weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. "Andor" sets the clock back five years from the events of "Rogue One" to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+."Andor" Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Andor Season 2 will stream only on Disney+ beginning April 22nd.

