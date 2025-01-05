Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: andor, star wars

Andor Season 2: Diego Luna "Excited" About Final Run: "It's Cool"

Andor star Diego Luna discussed the second and final season of the "Rogue One" prequel series on the Golden Globes red carpet this evening.

Andor Season 2 set to premiere on April 2025, spanning four crucial years in Cassian's life.

Luna also discussed working with childhood friend Gael García Bernal.

Andor Season 2 will serve as a series bridge to the events of Rogue One.

It was back in during Disney's D23 Brasil when we last checked in on how things were looking with the second and final season of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Andor: A Star Wars Story. Set to hit screens on April 22, 2025, the 12-episode season will take place over the span of four years, with a year in Cassian's (Luna) life passing by every three episodes. Following that, we were treated to a look at what was to come via a "Coming in 2025" trailer that was released (which you can check out above).

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during tonight's red carpet event, Luna shared what it's been like working with his childhood friend Gael García Bernal before offering some insights on the show's return. While noting that he couldn't share specifics, Luna did add that he was feeling "sad" now that the final season was only months away but "excited" about viewers finally getting to see it. "It's cool. It's cool. I think people are going to like it," Luna added.

Here's a look at what Luna had to share earlier this evening, leading into the 82nd Annual Golden Globes:

Diego Luna on working with childhood friend Gael García Bernal and what to expect from 'Andor' #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eoRaVh4UI5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work," Luna began the caption to his Instagram post from back in February 2024, confirming he had wrapped the second season. "More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon." Here's a look at the post:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

Andor: A Look Back at Season 1

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor explores a new perspective from the "Star Wars" galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna was joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers included Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10), with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing.

