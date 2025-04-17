Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, star wars

Andor Season 2 Sneak Peek: That Could've Gone Smoother For Cassian

In this sneak peek at Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor, Cassian gets his hands on a TIE fighter - kinda.

Article Summary Cassian Andor gets his hands on a TIE fighter in a new sneak peek from Season 2.

Season 2 explores Cassian's role in the Rebel Alliance as war looms.

The final season brings political intrigue, danger, and rising stakes.

A new teaser and behind-the-scenes featurette set the stage for release.

With less than a week to go until the second and final season of series creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor launches, "The Mouse" has been stepping up its game in a very big way to both get the word about about Season 2 and to celebrate the series as it nears its final run. With that in mind, we have a new teaser to pass along, as well as a sneak peek clip of Luna's Cassian getting his hands on a TIE fighter. But it wasn't easy…

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire's weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. The prequel series sets the clock back five years from the events of "Rogue One" to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Here's a look back at the action-packed and tension-filled second official trailer for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Andor Season 2, arriving on the streaming service beginning April 22nd:

In the following featurette, the team behind the "Rogue One" prequel series takes viewers behind the scenes of the final season:

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!