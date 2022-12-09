Andor Star Diego Luna Thanks "Star Wars" Fans via Season 2 Set Video

After a first season that hit well with both critics and "Star Wars" fans, production is already underway on the second season of Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Star Wars: Andor. And while it might be some time before the next chapters hit our screens and though the cast & creative team are hard at work on what's to come, Luna took a minute to check in from the set to thank the fans for all of their love and support for the series.

Here's a look at what Luna had to share with his global fans, followed by a look back at the streaming series:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor explores a new perspective from the "Star Wars" galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna was joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers included Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10), with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing.