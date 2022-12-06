Andor Series 2 Sets Filming In Twickenham Stadium, South West London

Twickenham Stadium is just a small bus ride from where I live. But for now, it is a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, as they are filming the second series of Andor there, under the codename Pilgrim Two. Initially, I suspected it was a new series of Kenobi, as that was previously filmed under the codename Pilgrim, but I am assured it is not. Definitely, this is Andor series 2, and the use of orange in the livery of the sets is a bit of a giveaway. Production began a couple of weeks ago in London, and they have been building the set all day – either for a night shoot or a shoot tomorrow. It falls in line with what Stellan Skarsgård had to share back in February when he referenced starting work on the second season later in the year. From there, series creator Tony Gilroy narrowed the start window to "the Monday before Thanksgiving."

For the second series of Andor, for Disney+, Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will be joining Gilroy to direct, his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon returning to write the show and bringing on writer Tom Bissell as the show intends to show the five-year span between Andor series 1 and the movie Rogue One.

Twickenham Stadium in south-west London is known as the "home of English rugby," as the English rugby union governing body has its headquarters there, and the England national rugby union team plays home matches at the stadium. And it is the second largest stadium in the UK, behind Wembley Stadium, and the fourth largest in Europe. As well as rugby, it has hosted concerts for the likes of Rihanna, Iron Maiden, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, Genesis, U2, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, The Police, Eagles, R.E.M., Eminem, Lady Gaga, and Metallica. Top Gear once staged a football match between Kia cars on the pitch just before it was renovated, and it also hosts the Jehovah's Witnesses annual convention for the London area, bringing in 25,000 worshippers. So there's that too.