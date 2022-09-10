Andor Debuts Final Trailer At D23 Expo 11 Days Before Premiere

Andor is kicking off the Lucasfilm part of today's big live-action panel at D23 on stage right now, and the final trailer for the show was just released. The series debuts on Disney+ on September 21st, with the first three episodes being released that day. Diego Luna stars as young rebel Cassian Andor, and on stage he teased that this will play more like "a 12-episode film", making television bloggers everywhere roll their eyes. Below you will find the final trailer to take a look at.

Andor Could Be Just As Special As Rogue One

Previously, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes, we should get a really good grasp on how the fandom feels about the show quickly. Hopefully, Star Wars fans can be less toxic towards this than they have been for everything else Lucasfilm has been putting out for the last five years or so. One thing most fans can agree on: Rogue One is the best of Star Wars, and when Star Wars is at its best, it is hard to top. Let's all hope for good Star Wars, yes?

There is a bevy of Star Wars, Marvel, and other news all pouring out of the D23 Expo this weekend, and we here at Bleeding Cool are bringing it all to you as fast as we can. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is at the scene, and she cannot wait for Andor to debut on September 21st on Disney+. Just ask her.