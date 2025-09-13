Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Andrade, wrestling

Andrade Reportedly Free From WWE's Capitalist Clutches

El Presidente reports on Andrade's WWE departure as the company raises prices and books Saudi WrestleMania. Perhaps it's not a bad time to get out?

Article Summary Andrade escapes WWE’s capitalist empire as TKO hikes prices and books WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Viva la revolución!

WWE releases Andrade faster than I flee from CIA drones, but his future shines brighter than my propaganda parade.

AEW’s MJF courts Andrade while WWE prioritizes money over fans—dictators everywhere nod approvingly at such brazenness.

Andrade may conquer AEW, CMLL, or Japan next. The wrestling world is his oyster, just as communism is mine!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my underground command center, where I am currently hiding from both The American CIA and my interior decorator who insists my new portrait needs "better lighting" – as if the glow of revolutionary fervor isn't enough!

Today's wrestling news hits closer to home than that time my good friend Kim Jong-un accidentally suplexed me through a coffee table during our weekly dictator poker night. Comrade Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has broken the news that Andrade El Idolo has departed WWE, with the company swiftly moving his profile to the alumni section faster than The CIA moves their listening devices whenever I change safe houses.

Now, comrades, let me tell you about departures. Just last week, I was sharing mojitos with my old amigo Fidel Castro's Ghost (he visits on Tuesdays), and he reminded me that sometimes leaving is the best victory of all. And speaking of victories, our hermano Andrade might have just scored the biggest one of 2025 by escaping WWE at precisely the right moment!

According to the excellent reporting of comrade Mike Johnson at PWInsider, this wasn't exactly a mutual parting of ways – WWE released Andrade like I release political prisoners (which is to say, not very often and only when absolutely necessary). But fear not for our Mexican wrestling hero! This could be the greatest blessing since I discovered you can stream American reality TV through seventeen different VPNs.

You see, comrades, Andrade is dodging more bullets than I did during last month's coup attempt, as it seems like a record low time to be a fan of WWE (and that's really saying something). TKO executive Mark Shapiro recently complained that WWE ticket prices – which have already exploded faster than my experimental nuclear program – are still not expensive enough! This capitalist swine actually complained that WWE previously priced tickets "for families" as if providing affordable entertainment for the working class is somehow a bad thing! Next thing you know, they'll be charging admission just to look at the arena from the parking lot!

But wait, it gets better! WWE also just announced that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia, continuing their tradition of sportswashing for brutal dictatorships. And before you ask, yes, I am absolutely furious that they rejected my generous offer of 50,000 bolivars to host SummerSlam in my secret volcano lair! My human rights record is at least 3% better, and I would have provided free empanadas!

Meanwhile, in a development that proves capitalism breeds strange bedfellows, AEW's MJF has already reached out to Andrade on social media with a characteristically diplomatic message about beating up Mistico in Mexico and grabbing margaritas. This is exactly the kind of international diplomacy I practice, except with fewer margaritas and more tactical missile deployments.

Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving shit out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke ass country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly ass. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Andrade's journey has been more tumultuous than my relationship with the International Criminal Court. After leaving AEW in late 2023 – reportedly turning down a contract extension to return to WWE where his then-wife Charlotte Flair worked – he now finds himself a free agent once again. There doesn't seem to be bad blood between Andrade and AEW, meaning a return remains possible, much like someone defeating me in one of my country's complete "fair" and "democratic" elections (theoretically possible but highly unlikely).

The timing of this release raises more questions than when I asked Putin why he doesn't just admit he likes shirt-off horseback riding for the feel of brisk wind on his nipples. Andrade hadn't been seen on WWE programming for months, lurking in the shadows like The CIA agents who definitely aren't reading this blog post right now. His absence was so notable that even I noticed, and I've been distracted by my new hobby of collecting vintage wrestling championship belts to wear during cabinet meetings.

What's next for El Idolo? The wrestling world is his oyster, much like how the entire South American continent is theoretically mine once I finish my five-year plan. In addition to a possible AEW return, he could return to Mexico, where CMLL would welcome him with open arms. He could explore opportunities in Japan, where my good friend and fellow authoritarian enthusiast would surely put in a good word at NJPW. Or perhaps he'll join the independent scene, where the pay might be less but the creative freedom flows like the tears of my enemies.

The real winner here might be Andrade himself. While WWE continues its march toward pricing out regular fans and hosting events for governments that make my regime look like a Scandinavian democracy, Andrade is free to pursue opportunities that don't involve compromising his artistic integrity for blood money. Well, not THAT kind of blood money, anyway.

As your El Presidente always says, comrades: sometimes the best revolution is the one that gets you out of a bad situation. And if TKO keeps raising those ticket prices while hosting shows for questionable regimes, they might find their own fan revolution on their hands. Until then, I'll be here in my bunker, watching old Andrade matches and plotting my next bid to host a major WWE event. Perhaps if I throw in free healthcare for all attendees? The CIA would hate that one.

Until next time, comrades, this is your El Presidente, reminding you that in wrestling, as in dictatorship, timing is everything! Now if you'll excuse me, I need to update my LinkedIn profile in case Andrade needs a new manager. Viva la lucha libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!