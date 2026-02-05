Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control: Our S04E05 "French Bulldogs and White Broncos" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, S04E05: "French Bulldogs and White Broncos."

Article Summary Animal Control S04E05 features Frank scrambling to find a date for a romantic sunset horse ride.

Patel's "sip ‘n snip" fundraising event goes hilariously wrong with a costly prize dog mistake.

Get a sneak peek at tonight's episode with previews, teasers, and what to expect in this wild outing.

Animal Control continues to deliver quirky animal antics mixed with complex human behavior on FOX.

We're back with another pregame preview of FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S04E05: "French Bulldogs and White Broncos," Frank (McHale) has a "plus one" he needs to fill, while Patel's (Ravi V Patel) "sip 'n snip" fundraising event results in the kind of pricey mix-up that there's no coming back from. Yup. That. Here's a look at what's ahead for tonight:

Animal Control S04E05: "French Bulldogs and White Broncos" Preview

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 5: "French Bulldogs and White Broncos" – Frank scrambles to find a last-minute date for a romantic sunset horse ride. Meanwhile, Patel hosts a "sip 'n snip" fundraising event, which takes an unexpected turn when a prize-winning breeder dog is accidentally neutered.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

In addition to McHale, FOX's Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy. Season Four guest stars include Rob Gronkowski as himself and the return of Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. FOX Entertainment Global distributes the series.

