Animal Control Season 4 E02 Preview: Ken Jeong's Roman Park Returns!

Ken Jeong's Roman Park returns in tonight's episode of FOX's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, S04E02: "Bagged Birds and Alley Dogs."

Frank teams up with Roman Park for a day ahead of the grand opening of the precinct's annex kennel.

Emily struggles to unite the newly merged precinct as team tensions and hilarious chaos ensue.

Get a preview of tonight’s episode, along with an overview of the season and more.

After checking in before the end of the year, FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control returns tonight with S04E02: "Bagged Birds and Alley Dogs." The big headline-grabber for tonight's episode? Frank (McHale) gets to play sidekick for the day to… wait for it… that's right, Ken Jeong's Roman Park. Meanwhile, Emily (Vella Lovell) faces some issues as she tries to make the now-combined precinct as seamless as possible. Hey, you never know. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode – along with some extras dropped in along the way.

Animal Control Season 4 Ep. 2: "Bagged Birds and Alley Dogs" Preview

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 2: "Bagged Birds and Alley Dogs" – Frank spends the day with influencer and park benefactor Roman Park (Ken Jeong) ahead of the grand opening of their annex kennel. Friction arises within the newly combined precincts when Emily assigns Templeton, Shred, and Patel to work together, while pairing Victoria with Daisy. Meanwhile, Emily and Shred find themselves in peculiar situations.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

In addition to McHale, FOX's Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy. Season Four guest stars include Rob Gronkowski as himself and the return of Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. FOX Entertainment Global distributes the series.

