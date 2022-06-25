Animal Kingdom S06E03 & S06E04 Preview: Can Pope Keep It Together?

After last week's two-episode premiere of the sixth & final season of TNT's Animal Kingdom, it became crystal clear that the road that Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) are going to have to travel down to get what they want for themselves & for the "family business" is not going to be an easy one. Especially when you have folks working with their own agendas. That brings us to the preview images for this week's two-episode round, S06E03 "Pressure and Time" and S06E04 "Inside Man." as well as the episode overviews and the combined promo. Take a look…

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 3 "Pressure and Time": Deran and Pope search for Craig; J tries to sell Gia's diamonds; Julia gets a job at the mall.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 4 "Inside Man": J gets to know the new attorney; Craig scouts a potential job; Pope helps a kid at the skate park.

In the following featurette, Cole, Hatosy, Robson, and Weary are on the set to reminisce about the past five seasons as well as drop some clues to what's ahead as the series blazes its way towards a fiery finale:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for TNT's Animal Kingdom (followed by an overivew & official teaser):

In the final season of TNT's adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence lead to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.