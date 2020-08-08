Fans of modern classic cartoon Animaniacs received some welcome news on Friday when Hulu announced that Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky, The Brain, and more would be returning on Friday, November 20, with a 13-episode first season (and a second season of 13 episodes set for 2021). But just in case you might be feeling a little cautious or worried that these won't be "your" Animaniacs, we have some familiar voices chiming in below to put your mind at ease.

Rob Paulsen is set as Yakko Warner/Pinky/Dr. Scratchansniff, Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, and Tress MacNeille as Dot. Maurice LaMarche will voice the Brain and Squit, and voice acting legend Frank Welker returns as Ralph T. Guard. Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild will executive produce, with Gabe Swarr co-executive producing. Premiering in 1993, the original series ran for two seasons on FOX Kids before making the move over to then-new Kids' WB (which also included Tiny Toom Adventures, Pinky and the Brain, and Batman: The Animated Series).

💥 Our favorite ZANY pals are back!!! 💥 Enjoy this special message from the fantastic @yakkopinky aka Yakko Warner. New episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20. pic.twitter.com/iuIY0ciGDl — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

👖 Hold on to your pants! 👖 Enjoy this special message from @JessHarnell aka Wakko Warner that's been 22-years in the making! New episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20. pic.twitter.com/b4I8IZYSKt — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

💥 They've escaped from the water tower! 💥 Enjoy this special message from Tress MacNeille aka Dot, the Warner sister! New episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20. pic.twitter.com/djMeKqzPHj — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

Of course, where would our troublesome threesome be without the mighty mind himself and his… well… "but-he-means-well" sidekick, who also have a special message for fans:

🐁Pinky has something to say 🐁 Enjoy this special message from @yakkopinky the one and only voice for PINKY from Pinky and the Brain! New episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20. pic.twitter.com/npz2SLhBvQ — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

🧠 Brain on Me 🧠 Enjoy this special message from @MauriceLaMarche aka THE BRAIN of Pinky and the Brain!!! New episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20. pic.twitter.com/lXrKrJwWEo — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

A brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes. Executive producers Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as a co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.