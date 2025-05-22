Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Ann Droid, Diane Morgan

Ann Droid: Cunk's Diane Morgan to Play Awkward Robot in BBC Sitcom

Diane Morgan – who plays Philomena Cunk! – stars as a social humanoid robot created to keep elderly people company and monitor their health in the new BBC sitcom Ann Droid (w/t). Written by Morgan and Sarah Kendall (who wrote Dreamland and The Other One), the six-part series will be made by Boffola Pictures and Witchcraft Industries for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Ann Droid takes place in 2029, where Sue's husband David passed away 18 months ago, and her only son, Michael, is moving out – again – to try and fix his marriage – again. But the good news is he's got Sue a surprise to help her live independently, a care provider with a difference. The latest D500 social humanoid eldercare robot. Created to keep the ageing population company and monitor their health, taking the pressure off the ever-stretched NHS.

It's Sue's worst nightmare. An overly attentive, socially inept pain in the arse. But she soon works out that she can use the droid to her benefit in settling scores and doing the things her son never gets around to. What develops is a buddy comedy between an older woman and her robot, who isn't quite as advanced socially as she is technically.

"I'm thrilled that the BBC has finally commissioned a programme about AI and how it will affect your mum," Morgan shared. Shane Allen, executive producer for Boffola Pictures, added, "In a world where AI is creeping in to the creative industry, we're fighting back in the best way we can: taking the piss out of it. The ball's in your court, Chat GPT." Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, noted, "Diane Morgan's sharp comedic genius shines in Ann Droid (w/t), co-written with Sarah Kendall, as she brings to life an unlikely friendship between a feisty pensioner and her over-attentive robot. Equal parts clever and chaotic, this six-part sitcom marries heart and high-jinks in equal measure."

