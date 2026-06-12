Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Brings MOTU 200X Teela to Their Growing 1/12 Scale Line

A new 1/12 scale Masters of the Universe figure is on the way from Mondo as Teela is back and in her 200X design

Article Summary Mondo adds 200X Teela to its growing 1/12 scale Masters of the Universe line, joining He-Man, Skeletor, and more.

The 6.8-inch Teela figure recreates her 200X animated design with detailed sculpting and Royal Guard styling.

Teela includes three portraits, swappable hair and hands, plus her staff, sword, shield, environmental base, and Orko.

Masters of the Universe 200X Teela is priced at $125 and goes up for preorder June 16 at 12 PM EST via Mondo.

The 200X era of Masters of the Universe continues to make a comeback as Mondo unveils its latest 1/12 scale figure inspired by the beloved early-2000s animated series. While much of Mondo's Masters of the Universe lineup has focused on the classic Filmation designs, the company has been turning its attention to the fan-favorite 200X reboot. That spotlight now falls on Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard and one of Eternia's greatest warriors. She will now join He-Man, Man-At-Arm, Clawful, and Skeletor in this new 1/12 scale line.

Mondo has faithfully recreated Teela's 200X appearance with a highly detailed 6.8" tall figure that is packed with accessories. The Captain of the Royal Guard will come with three interchangeable portraits, a swappable ponytail, multiple sets of hands, as well as her signature staff, sword, and shield. However, the surprises do not stop there as Mondo has also included MOTU fan-favorite mystic Orko with this release. Orko features a non-articulated display base, but will surely complement Teela's environmental base. Priced at $125, Masters of the Universe 200X Teela is scheduled to go up for pre-order on June 16 at 12 PM EST through Mondo's online store.

"Lead Eternia's charge with the Captain of the Royal Guard. Mondo's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 1/12 Scale Line brings the highly detailed design of our 1/6 scale figures to a brand new dimension. Based on the highly influential MOTU 200X series, Mondo's take on Teela™ features her iconic weapons, a detailed environmental base, and swappable portraits and hands. Also included is the magical Trollian, Orko, complete with his own stand that can connect to the base or be displayed on its own."

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Teela Figure

Orko companion figure

Standard Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Angry Portrait

Swappable Ponytail

2x Fist

2x C-Grip

2x Neutral hands

Sword

Staff

Shield

Environmental Base

Figure Stand

Orco Figure Stand

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