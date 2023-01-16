Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Episode 3 Preview Images, Promo Released With a new episode hitting the network this weekend, here are preview images, a promo & more for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S01E03.

Well, based on what we've seen from the number, AMC's investment in the Anne Rice universe is paying off quite nicely (and we haven't even seen the figures from this weekend yet). After the success of Interview with the Vampire, AMC/AMC+ appears to have another hit on its hands with Mayfair Witches. But before we get to a preview of what's ahead with S01E03 "Second Line" (with Alexandra Daddario's Rowan searching for safety after a shocking death), just a friendly reminder that Mayfair Witches EPs Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson confirmed during last week's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event that "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Here's a Look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S01E03 "Second Line"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 3 "Second Line": In the aftermath of Deirdre's (Annabeth Gish) grisly death, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) searches for safety in a strange city; Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) provides Rowan with a safe house while he investigates Deirdre's murder; Lasher (Jack Huston) makes contact with Rowan, but not in the way one might expect. Written by Sarah Cornwell and directed by Axelle Carolyn, here's a look at the preview images that were released as well as the promo for the January 22nd episode: