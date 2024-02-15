Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: alison brie, Annette Benning, apples never fall, Lianne, Peacock TV, sam neill, streaming

Apples Never Fall Trailer: Peacock Previews Liane Moriarty Adaptation

Peacock released an extended trailer for Apples Never Fall, the new miniseries based on the Liane Moriarty novel & starring Annette Bening.

Apples Never Fall is the latest TV adaptation of a novel by Liane Moriarty, the reigning queen of middle-class family trauma and crisis. The story this time centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's darkest secrets begin to surface. Because there are always deep, dark secrets in stories about families with nice big houses, and readers and viewers just can't get enough of them. That's why Moriarty's books are bestsellers.

Now Peacock has released a new extended trailer for the miniseries of Apple's Never Fall, which pretty much tells you everything the story is about, barring whodunnit or whatever. You can pretty much decide whether you want to watch it or not or just skip to the final episode when it's available on the streamer.

Melanie Marnich, the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, said, 'I've never been able to resist a story that feels like an immersive vacation from life…and yet is deliciously about life. Enter: Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty. The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning, and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us. Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within—and beyond—family. It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together. We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show. Ultimately, "Apples Never Fall" is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family. Which is every family, right? As we always said in the writers' room… Something really bad might've happened at the Delaney's…but you still wanna swing by for a gin and tonic. Thank you for watching. I hope you enjoy it."

Director and executive producer David Heyman added, "Apples Never Fall is Liane Moriarty at her very best, and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen. Watching the Delaney family — whose perfect veneer masks a myriad of secrets — as they begin to unravel is at times wickedly funny, at others tender and moving, but always gripping. Liane's characters are vivid and complex, and the story she tells is about how those we hold dear can hurt us the most. These all seemed to me like ingredients for compelling television. And our sensational showrunner Melanie Marnich, along with our incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill, have brought the book to life in the most thrilling and affecting way."

Apples Never Fall drops on Peacock on March 14th.

